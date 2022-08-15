China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SNP. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered China Petroleum & Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.09 target price for the company. in a report on Sunday, June 19th. Citigroup lowered China Petroleum & Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Get China Petroleum & Chemical alerts:

China Petroleum & Chemical Stock Down 1.9 %

China Petroleum & Chemical stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.44. 808,439 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,033. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.53 and a 200 day moving average of $48.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $55.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.67, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.70. China Petroleum & Chemical has a 12-month low of $40.60 and a 12-month high of $55.03.

Institutional Trading of China Petroleum & Chemical

China Petroleum & Chemical Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,456,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in China Petroleum & Chemical by 163.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in China Petroleum & Chemical by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in China Petroleum & Chemical by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 74,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after acquiring an additional 14,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in China Petroleum & Chemical in the 2nd quarter worth $7,390,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in the oil and gas and chemical operations in Mainland China, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for China Petroleum & Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Petroleum & Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.