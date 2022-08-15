China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SNP. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered China Petroleum & Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.09 target price for the company. in a report on Sunday, June 19th. Citigroup lowered China Petroleum & Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.
China Petroleum & Chemical Stock Down 1.9 %
China Petroleum & Chemical stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.44. 808,439 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,033. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.53 and a 200 day moving average of $48.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $55.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.67, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.70. China Petroleum & Chemical has a 12-month low of $40.60 and a 12-month high of $55.03.
Institutional Trading of China Petroleum & Chemical
China Petroleum & Chemical Company Profile
China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in the oil and gas and chemical operations in Mainland China, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Petroleum & Chemical (SNP)
- The Five Hottest Calls From The Q2 Earnings Season
- Here is a Simple 4 Stock Portfolio that Can Outperform the Market
- Is AMC Entertainment Pulling a Fast One on the APEs?
- Here’s How the Inflation Reduction Act Energizes Power Stock
- The Institutions Trim Holdings Of High-Yielding Foot Locker, Inc
Receive News & Ratings for China Petroleum & Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Petroleum & Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.