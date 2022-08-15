Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 386,300 shares, a decline of 27.3% from the July 15th total of 531,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 165,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chunghwa Telecom

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom during the second quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 296.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chunghwa Telecom during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 154.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. 2.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHT has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Chunghwa Telecom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Chunghwa Telecom from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th.

Chunghwa Telecom Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE CHT traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $41.41. The stock had a trading volume of 92,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,684. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Chunghwa Telecom has a 52-week low of $39.12 and a 52-week high of $45.87. The stock has a market cap of $32.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 0.06.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter.

Chunghwa Telecom Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $1.5457 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Chunghwa Telecom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.69%.

Chunghwa Telecom Company Profile

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Others segments.

