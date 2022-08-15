CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIIGW) Short Interest Update

CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIIGW – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a drop of 10.5% from the July 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CIIG Capital Partners II

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ramius Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CIIG Capital Partners II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of CIIG Capital Partners II in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of CIIG Capital Partners II in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CIIG Capital Partners II in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of CIIG Capital Partners II in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000.

CIIG Capital Partners II Stock Performance

Shares of CIIG Capital Partners II stock remained flat at $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.14. CIIG Capital Partners II has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $1.00.

