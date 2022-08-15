Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $40.25

Shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $40.25 and last traded at $40.24, with a volume of 22544 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.30.

CWEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Clearway Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Clearway Energy in a research report on Friday, May 13th. CIBC assumed coverage on Clearway Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Clearway Energy from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Clearway Energy in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clearway Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.40.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.87%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 12.5% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 3,972 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 1.6% in the first quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 68,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 788,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,420,000 after acquiring an additional 136,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 9.1% in the first quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. 34.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the renewable energy businesses in the United States. It had approximately 5,000 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities, as well as a portfolio of district energy systems.

