Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) PT Raised to $62.00

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Citigroup to $62.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential downside of 20.59% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on NET. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Cloudflare from $60.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $57.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Cloudflare from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.76.

Shares of NET traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $78.08. The stock had a trading volume of 3,677,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,884,885. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.45. Cloudflare has a 52 week low of $38.96 and a 52 week high of $221.64. The firm has a market cap of $25.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.80 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.20.

In other news, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 2,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total value of $99,861.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,303.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,102,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 2,441 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total value of $99,861.31. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,303.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 322,745 shares of company stock worth $19,901,941. 15.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 20,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 208.8% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 293.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 18,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after buying an additional 13,925 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 114.0% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 122,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,706,000 after buying an additional 65,462 shares during the period. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

