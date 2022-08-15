Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) CAO Sells $438,746.88 in Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 4,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total value of $438,746.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,666,029.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Coinbase Global Price Performance

Coinbase Global stock traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $91.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,958,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,440,564. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.14 and a beta of 3.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.83 and a twelve month high of $368.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coinbase Global

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Coinbase Global by 504.8% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 39.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Coinbase Global

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COIN. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Coinbase Global from $275.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Coinbase Global from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Coinbase Global from $173.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.52.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

