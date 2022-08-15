Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Position Reduced by Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lessened its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 51,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total transaction of $4,198,814.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,024,873.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $2,007,118.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,913,243.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 51,665 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total value of $4,198,814.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,024,873.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,368 shares of company stock valued at $10,172,933 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 1.0 %

CL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Colgate-Palmolive to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.57.

CL stock opened at $80.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.16. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $72.20 and a 12 month high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 315.10%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.39%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

