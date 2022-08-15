Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Director Herman E. Bulls Sells 8,000 Shares

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) Director Herman E. Bulls sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total transaction of $827,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,275,601.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of FIX stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $108.27. The stock had a trading volume of 104,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,084. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.23. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.91 and a 12-month high of $109.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.35.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is 9.52%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,723,520 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $331,431,000 after acquiring an additional 32,264 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 32.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,336,939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $208,011,000 after purchasing an additional 570,560 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 1.1% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,367,141 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $121,689,000 after purchasing an additional 14,726 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 3.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,169,617 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,108,000 after purchasing an additional 38,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Comfort Systems USA by 30.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 807,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,114,000 after purchasing an additional 187,982 shares during the period. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FIX shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $100.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

