Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Sees Large Volume Increase

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 363,251 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 6,388,880 shares.The stock last traded at $3.15 and had previously closed at $3.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SID shares. TheStreet cut shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.06 and its 200 day moving average is $4.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SID. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the first quarter valued at $1,249,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 724.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the first quarter worth $57,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the first quarter worth $60,000. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. It operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The company offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, ultra-low-carbon, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

