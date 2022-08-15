Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Sees Large Volume Increase

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 363,251 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 6,388,880 shares.The stock last traded at $3.15 and had previously closed at $3.27.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on SID shares. TheStreet cut shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.06 and its 200 day moving average is $4.21.
Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. It operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The company offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, ultra-low-carbon, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.
