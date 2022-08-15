Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Short Interest Update

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,350,000 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the July 15th total of 4,070,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,765,448 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $163,452,000 after purchasing an additional 314,925 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 18.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 15,540,558 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $102,568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406,601 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,577,900 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $136,730,000 after acquiring an additional 88,724 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 5.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,281,717 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $53,187,000 after acquiring an additional 268,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polunin Capital Partners Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 5,029,621 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $50,648,000 after acquiring an additional 554,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on BVN shares. StockNews.com lowered Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Stock Performance

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Company Profile

Shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,169. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a one year low of $5.18 and a one year high of $12.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.64.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, mining development, processing, and trading of precious and base metals. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

