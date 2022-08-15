Comparing Blue Owl Capital (OWL) & Its Competitors

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) is one of 80 public companies in the “Investment advice” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Blue Owl Capital to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

32.0% of Blue Owl Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.4% of shares of all “Investment advice” companies are held by institutional investors. 31.2% of Blue Owl Capital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.4% of shares of all “Investment advice” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Blue Owl Capital and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Owl Capital 0 2 7 0 2.78 Blue Owl Capital Competitors 470 2616 3191 97 2.46

Dividends

Blue Owl Capital presently has a consensus target price of $16.31, indicating a potential upside of 25.19%. As a group, “Investment advice” companies have a potential upside of 14.27%. Given Blue Owl Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Blue Owl Capital is more favorable than its peers.

Blue Owl Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Blue Owl Capital pays out -200.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Investment advice” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.9% and pay out 40.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Blue Owl Capital is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Blue Owl Capital and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Owl Capital -5.81% 11.37% 7.86% Blue Owl Capital Competitors 17.16% 23.48% 10.68%

Volatility and Risk

Blue Owl Capital has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blue Owl Capital’s peers have a beta of 1.20, suggesting that their average share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Blue Owl Capital and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Owl Capital $823.88 million -$376.17 million -65.15 Blue Owl Capital Competitors $3.09 billion $514.60 million 13.37

Blue Owl Capital’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Blue Owl Capital. Blue Owl Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Blue Owl Capital peers beat Blue Owl Capital on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

About Blue Owl Capital

(Get Rating)

Blue Owl Capital Inc. operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases. It offers its solutions through permanent capital vehicles, as well as long-dated private funds. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.