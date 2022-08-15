Comparing Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) & Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT)

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) and Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.0% of Green Dot shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Green Dot shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Green Dot alerts:

Volatility & Risk

Green Dot has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bit Digital has a beta of 4.69, suggesting that its stock price is 369% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Green Dot 0 1 4 0 2.80 Bit Digital 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Green Dot and Bit Digital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Green Dot presently has a consensus price target of $37.17, indicating a potential upside of 57.29%. Bit Digital has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 111.64%. Given Bit Digital’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bit Digital is more favorable than Green Dot.

Profitability

This table compares Green Dot and Bit Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Green Dot 3.52% 10.03% 2.15% Bit Digital -67.71% -20.39% -18.57%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Green Dot and Bit Digital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Green Dot $1.43 billion 0.89 $47.48 million $0.91 25.97 Bit Digital $96.08 million 1.58 $4.86 million ($0.75) -2.52

Green Dot has higher revenue and earnings than Bit Digital. Bit Digital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Green Dot, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Green Dot beats Bit Digital on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Green Dot

(Get Rating)

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and bank holding company, provides various financial products to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs. It also provides money processing services, such as cash transfer services that enable consumers to deposit or pick up cash and pay bills with cash at the point-of-sale at any participating retailer; and simply paid disbursement services, which enable wages and authorized funds disbursement to its deposit account programs and accounts issued by any third-party bank or program manager. In addition, the company offers tax processing services comprising tax refund transfers, which provide the processing technology to facilitate receipt of a taxpayers' refund proceeds; small business lending to independent tax preparation providers that seek small advances; and fast cash advance, a loan that enables tax refund recipients. Green Dot Corporation was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Bit Digital

(Get Rating)

Bit Digital, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in the treasury management activities. The company was formerly known as Golden Bull Limited and changed its name to Bit Digital, Inc. in September 2020. Bit Digital, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.