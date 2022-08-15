Comparing Rivian Automotive (RIVN) & The Competition

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) is one of 64 public companies in the “Motor vehicles & car bodies” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Rivian Automotive to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.7% of Rivian Automotive shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.5% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Rivian Automotive shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.4% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rivian Automotive and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Rivian Automotive $55.00 million -$4.69 billion -1.80 Rivian Automotive Competitors $44.91 billion $3.11 billion 93.83

Profitability

Rivian Automotive’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Rivian Automotive. Rivian Automotive is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This table compares Rivian Automotive and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rivian Automotive -1,361.67% -43.99% -28.86% Rivian Automotive Competitors -17,069.21% -9.11% -2.61%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Rivian Automotive and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rivian Automotive 1 6 14 0 2.62 Rivian Automotive Competitors 807 2077 2827 117 2.39

Rivian Automotive currently has a consensus price target of 68.83, indicating a potential upside of 84.64%. As a group, “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies have a potential upside of 20.00%. Given Rivian Automotive’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Rivian Automotive is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Rivian Automotive peers beat Rivian Automotive on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets. Rivian Automotive, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in San Jose, California.

