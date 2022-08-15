Comparing South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) and First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM)

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) and South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First Foundation and South Plains Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Foundation $317.67 million 3.77 $109.51 million $2.48 8.56 South Plains Financial $232.51 million 1.90 $58.61 million $3.27 7.77

First Foundation has higher revenue and earnings than South Plains Financial. South Plains Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Foundation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Volatility & Risk

First Foundation pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. South Plains Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. First Foundation pays out 17.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. South Plains Financial pays out 14.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Foundation has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years and South Plains Financial has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

First Foundation has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, South Plains Financial has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

60.5% of First Foundation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.3% of South Plains Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.2% of First Foundation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.9% of South Plains Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares First Foundation and South Plains Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Foundation 33.93% 12.47% 1.26% South Plains Financial 25.64% 15.42% 1.53%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for First Foundation and South Plains Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Foundation 0 1 2 0 2.67 South Plains Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Foundation currently has a consensus target price of $26.67, indicating a potential upside of 25.61%. South Plains Financial has a consensus target price of $29.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.17%. Given First Foundation’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe First Foundation is more favorable than South Plains Financial.

Summary

First Foundation beats South Plains Financial on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Foundation

First Foundation Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits. It also provides various specialized services comprising trust services, internet and mobile banking, remote deposit capture services, merchant credit card services, ATM cards, Visa debit cards, and business sweep accounts, as well as insurance brokerage services and equipment financing solutions. In addition, the company offers investment management and financial planning services; treasury management services; advisory and coordination services in the areas of estate planning, retirement planning, and charitable and business ownership issues; and financial, investment, and economic advisory and related services. Further, it provides support services, including the processing and transmission of financial and economic data for charitable organizations. The company operates through a network of 28 branch offices and 3 loan production offices in California, Nevada, Texas, and Hawaii. First Foundation Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About South Plains Financial

South Plains Financial, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate loans; general and specialized commercial loans, including agricultural production and real estate, energy, finance, investment, and insurance loans, as well as loans to goods, services, restaurant and retail, construction, and other industries; residential construction loans; and 1-4 family residential loans, auto loans, and other loans for recreational vehicles or other purposes. In addition, it offers crop insurance products; trust products and services; investment services; mortgage banking services; online and mobile banking services; and debit and credit cards. The company operates 25 full-service banking locations; and 15 loan production offices located throughout Texas and Eastern New Mexico. South Plains Financial, Inc. was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Lubbock, Texas.

