Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CMP. TheStreet downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Compass Minerals International from $73.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. CL King cut their price target on Compass Minerals International from $67.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Compass Minerals International from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.83.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

Compass Minerals International Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of CMP opened at $43.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.92 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Compass Minerals International has a 1-year low of $30.67 and a 1-year high of $75.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.33 and a 200 day moving average of $49.21.

Compass Minerals International Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -27.65%.

In other news, Director Joseph E. Reece bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.41 per share, with a total value of $167,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,510. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Compass Minerals International news, CEO Kevin S. Crutchfield purchased 1,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.48 per share, with a total value of $49,848.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 50,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,885,056.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph E. Reece acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.41 per share, for a total transaction of $167,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,510. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 8,780 shares of company stock worth $303,533. 1.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Compass Minerals International by 43.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,518,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $346,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,353 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 38.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,603,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $163,456,000 after purchasing an additional 728,597 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,536,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,772,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,550,000 after buying an additional 456,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,817,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,729,000 after buying an additional 379,107 shares in the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Compass Minerals International

(Get Rating)

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.