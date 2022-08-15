Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CWCO. TheStreet upgraded Consolidated Water from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Consolidated Water from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Consolidated Water Stock Performance

Shares of Consolidated Water stock traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,402. Consolidated Water has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $15.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.36 and a 200-day moving average of $12.19.

Insider Activity at Consolidated Water

Consolidated Water ( NASDAQ:CWCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $19.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.10 million. Equities analysts forecast that Consolidated Water will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Consolidated Water news, Director Wilmer F. Pergande sold 5,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $76,290.33. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,282.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Consolidated Water

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Water in the 2nd quarter valued at about $175,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 10,954 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Water in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,260,000. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 18,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

About Consolidated Water

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

See Also

