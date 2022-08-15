Contrasting ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) and Yubo International Biotech (OTCMKTS:YBGJ)

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA – Get Rating) and Yubo International Biotech (OTCMKTS:YBGJ – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ENDRA Life Sciences 0 0 1 0 3.00 Yubo International Biotech 0 0 0 0 N/A

ENDRA Life Sciences currently has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,320.05%. Given ENDRA Life Sciences’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe ENDRA Life Sciences is more favorable than Yubo International Biotech.

10.0% of ENDRA Life Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 6.3% of ENDRA Life Sciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 56.5% of Yubo International Biotech shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ENDRA Life Sciences N/A -98.50% -83.88% Yubo International Biotech -210.80% -388.46% -38.26%

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ENDRA Life Sciences N/A N/A -$11.23 million ($0.28) -1.26 Yubo International Biotech $1.24 million 10.49 -$1.54 million N/A N/A

Yubo International Biotech has higher revenue and earnings than ENDRA Life Sciences.

ENDRA Life Sciences has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yubo International Biotech has a beta of 5.35, indicating that its stock price is 435% more volatile than the S&P 500.

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. develops technology for improving the capabilities of clinical diagnostic ultrasound. The company develops thermo-acoustic enhanced ultrasound technology that transmits sound waves, which bounce off tissues, organs, and blood in the body for use in the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, as well as in temperature monitoring of thermoablative surgery, vascular imaging, and tissue perfusion. It also offers diagnostic imaging technologies, such as computed tomography, magnetic resonance imaging, and ultrasound that allow physicians to look inside a person's body to guide treatment or gather information about medical conditions, such as broken bones, cancers, signs of heart disease, or internal bleeding. The company has a collaborative research agreement with General Electric Company. ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Yubo International Biotech Limited, thorough its subsidiaries, focuses on the research and development, and application of endometrial stem cells. It offers healthcare products for respiratory system, skincare products, hair care products, healthy beverages, and male and female personal care products; and stem cell related services, including cell testing and health management consulting services under the VIVCELL brand. The company is based in Beijing, China.

