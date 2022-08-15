CONX (NASDAQ:CONX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 57,393 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the previous session’s volume of 161,035 shares.The stock last traded at $9.95 and had previously closed at $9.94.

CONX Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.87.

Institutional Trading of CONX

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in CONX by 80.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in CONX in the second quarter worth about $133,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in CONX in the first quarter worth about $174,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in CONX in the second quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in CONX in the second quarter worth about $430,000. 73.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CONX

CONX Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including wireless communications industry.

