CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 55,902 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 966,434 shares.The stock last traded at $9.99 and had previously closed at $10.07.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.82.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXW. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CoreCivic by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in CoreCivic by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 49,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in CoreCivic by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 110,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in CoreCivic by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CoreCivic by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.35% of the company’s stock.
CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.
