Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.

Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. cut its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,544 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 0.6% of Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,547,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 543,424 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $308,502,000 after acquiring an additional 47,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,027,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,609,904. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COST. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $543.00 to $571.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, May 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $576.68.

NASDAQ:COST traded up $7.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $544.27. 44,067 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,651,072. The company has a market capitalization of $241.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.69. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $406.51 and a 12 month high of $612.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $499.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $517.45.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.17. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The business had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 28.35%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

