COVA Market Cap Tops $97,310.70 (COVA)

COVA (COVA) traded down 77.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. One COVA coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, COVA has traded 94.8% lower against the dollar. COVA has a market cap of $97,310.70 and approximately $158.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24,101.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004150 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003984 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004148 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004177 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002122 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.01 or 0.00128666 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00036205 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00065688 BTC.

About COVA

COVA (COVA) is a coin. COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 coins. The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for COVA is medium.com/@covatoken. COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken. The official website for COVA is covalent.ai.

COVA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Covalent is a new addition to the Internet protocol suite that specifies and enforces how data should be used. Under the Covalent protocol, data carries a “smart policy”. Whereas a usual data usage policy is expressed in natural language and is only enforceable by law, a “smart policy” is specified in programming language and is enforceable by code. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade COVA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy COVA using one of the exchanges listed above.

