Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) PT Raised to €34.00 at UBS Group

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by analysts at UBS Group from €33.00 ($33.67) to €34.00 ($34.69) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on COVTY. DZ Bank lowered shares of Covestro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €34.00 ($34.69) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Societe Generale cut their price objective on shares of Covestro from €56.00 ($57.14) to €45.00 ($45.92) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Covestro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Covestro from €71.00 ($72.45) to €60.00 ($61.22) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Covestro from €60.00 ($61.22) to €50.00 ($51.02) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.94.

Get Covestro alerts:

Covestro Stock Performance

Covestro stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.45. 104,496 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,209. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.21. Covestro has a fifty-two week low of $15.64 and a fifty-two week high of $34.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

About Covestro

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.