Credit Suisse Group Lowers IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Price Target to $121.00

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $127.00 to $121.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on IAC. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut IAC/InterActiveCorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wedbush decreased their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $149.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $139.33.

Shares of NASDAQ IAC opened at $76.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.08. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52 week low of $66.59 and a 52 week high of $158.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.69 and its 200 day moving average is $92.34.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 9,650.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. 96.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

