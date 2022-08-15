Credit Suisse Group Trims Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Target Price to $175.00

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group to $175.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 45.65% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on LBRDA. TheStreet lowered Liberty Broadband from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Liberty Broadband from $196.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on Liberty Broadband to $201.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Liberty Broadband Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDA traded up $1.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $120.15. 188,691 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,358. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.79. Liberty Broadband has a 52 week low of $99.52 and a 52 week high of $188.76. The company has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.67% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.