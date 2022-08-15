Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Insider Benjamin Conner Purchases 2,566 Shares

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Rating) insider Benjamin Conner acquired 2,566 shares of Crescent Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.85 per share, for a total transaction of $40,671.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,566 shares in the company, valued at $40,671.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Benjamin Conner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 15th, Benjamin Conner bought 3,850 shares of Crescent Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.36 per share, for a total transaction of $59,136.00.

Crescent Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CRGY traded down $0.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.94. 322,882 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,786. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Crescent Energy has a fifty-two week low of $10.86 and a fifty-two week high of $19.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.96 and its 200 day moving average is $15.48.

Crescent Energy Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Crescent Energy

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRGY. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crescent Energy by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Crescent Energy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 75,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Crescent Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Crescent Energy by 3.7% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 61,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 25.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crescent Energy

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, Mid-Con, and other basins in the United States.

