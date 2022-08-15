Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Trading Up 5%

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) shares rose 5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.34 and last traded at $3.33. Approximately 81,275 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,208,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.17.
Several brokerages have recently commented on CRON. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Cronos Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cronos Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.50.
Cronos Group Stock Up 7.3 %
The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 25.16, a current ratio of 26.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.27.
Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.
