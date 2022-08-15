Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Trading Up 5%

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) shares rose 5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.34 and last traded at $3.33. Approximately 81,275 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,208,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRON. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Cronos Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cronos Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.50.

Cronos Group Stock Up 7.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 25.16, a current ratio of 26.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cronos Group

Cronos Group Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Merlin Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cronos Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,759,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Cronos Group by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,669,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,470,000 after buying an additional 659,574 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Cronos Group by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 11,172,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,802,000 after acquiring an additional 577,142 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Cronos Group by 13,507,925.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 540,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 540,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Cronos Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,306,000. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

