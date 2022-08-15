CryptoZoon (ZOON) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $266,226.00

CryptoZoon (ZOON) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 15th. One CryptoZoon coin can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, CryptoZoon has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar. CryptoZoon has a total market cap of $691,769.15 and $266,226.00 worth of CryptoZoon was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004150 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002309 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001533 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00013741 BTC.
CryptoZoon Coin Profile
CryptoZoon’s total supply is 997,959,688 coins and its circulating supply is 738,503,269 coins. CryptoZoon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
CryptoZoon Coin Trading
