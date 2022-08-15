Dai (DAI) Market Cap Achieves $7.26 Billion

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 15th. One Dai coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00004146 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Dai has traded down 0% against the US dollar. Dai has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion and approximately $537.36 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,106.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004148 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003981 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004208 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002121 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.45 or 0.00126313 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00035982 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00065850 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00004370 BTC.

Dai Profile

Dai is a coin. Its genesis date was November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 7,264,969,039 coins. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com.

Buying and Selling Dai

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi Collateral Dai (DAI) is a multi collateral-backed cryptocurrency. It was created by the Maker, a smart contract platform on the Ethereum blockchain, to enable anyone to leverage their Ethereum assets and generate MCD tokens on the Maker Platform. Once generated, MCD can be used in the same manner as any other cryptocurrency. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

