Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) Shares Gap Down to $5.66

Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.66, but opened at $5.38. Danimer Scientific shares last traded at $5.44, with a volume of 28,299 shares traded.
Danimer Scientific Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a current ratio of 6.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.68 and a 200-day moving average of $4.60.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Danimer Scientific news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of Danimer Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total value of $50,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 474,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,408,610.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Danimer Scientific
Danimer Scientific Company Profile
Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petroleum-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including films, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.
Further Reading
