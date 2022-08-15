Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) Shares Gap Down to $5.66

Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.66, but opened at $5.38. Danimer Scientific shares last traded at $5.44, with a volume of 28,299 shares traded.

Danimer Scientific Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a current ratio of 6.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.68 and a 200-day moving average of $4.60.

Get Danimer Scientific alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danimer Scientific news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of Danimer Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total value of $50,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 474,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,408,610.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Danimer Scientific

Danimer Scientific Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Danimer Scientific by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp raised its position in shares of Danimer Scientific by 280.0% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific during the first quarter worth $53,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific during the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Aspiriant LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petroleum-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including films, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Danimer Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danimer Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.