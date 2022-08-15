Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $142.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DRI. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $153.00 to $136.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th.

In related news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 41,442 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total value of $5,168,231.82. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 222,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,745,480.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Nana Mensah sold 567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total value of $66,356.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 41,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total transaction of $5,168,231.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 222,480 shares in the company, valued at $27,745,480.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 571.4% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DRI opened at $131.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Darden Restaurants has a 12 month low of $110.96 and a 12 month high of $164.28. The company has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.79.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.03. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 39.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, June 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were given a $1.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 65.41%.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

