Desjardins Boosts Karora Resources (OTCMKTS:KRRGF) Price Target to C$6.25

Karora Resources (OTCMKTS:KRRGF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Desjardins from C$6.00 to C$6.25 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC began coverage on Karora Resources in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Karora Resources from C$6.50 to C$7.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Karora Resources Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:KRRGF traded down $0.14 on Monday, hitting $2.51. 205,453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,818. Karora Resources has a 12 month low of $1.92 and a 12 month high of $6.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.88.

Karora Resources Company Profile

Karora Resources Inc operates as a multi-operational mineral resource company in Australia. The company explores for gold and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt Gold Mine; the Higginsville Gold Operations; and Spargos Reward Gold Project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.

