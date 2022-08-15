Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Bilfinger (ETR:GBF) a €42.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($42.86) price target on Bilfinger (ETR:GBF – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, UBS Group set a €28.00 ($28.57) price objective on Bilfinger in a report on Thursday.

Bilfinger Stock Performance

Shares of ETR GBF opened at €28.66 ($29.24) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.81. Bilfinger has a 1-year low of €25.04 ($25.55) and a 1-year high of €39.44 ($40.24). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €29.00 and its 200 day moving average is €32.07.

Bilfinger Company Profile

Bilfinger SE provides industrial services to customers in the process industry primarily in Europe, North America, and the Middle East. The company offers engineering, project, maintenance, turnaround, rotating equipment, and inspection services. It also provides new construction and decommissioning of nuclear power plants, treatment of radioactive waste, nuclear fusion services.

