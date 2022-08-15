Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Stake Increased by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 94,662 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,664 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $5,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,346,149 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $235,861,000 after buying an additional 2,691,049 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 36.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,774,464 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $459,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083,360 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 1,056.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,449,891 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $63,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,561 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 163.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,786,789 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $78,708,000 after buying an additional 1,109,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $39,069,000. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DVN traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $64.21. 268,821 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,723,412. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $24.46 and a 52 week high of $79.40.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 132.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to purchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.66%. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.47%.

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total transaction of $242,956.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 270,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,472,904.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $242,956.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 270,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,472,904.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $151,080.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,858 shares in the company, valued at $1,887,311.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DVN shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Devon Energy from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Devon Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.24.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

