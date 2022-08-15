Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) Price Target Cut to C$10.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares from C$12.50 to C$10.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DXT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Dexterra Group from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities cut their price target on Dexterra Group from C$11.50 to C$9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Acumen Capital cut their price target on Dexterra Group from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Thursday. ATB Capital cut their price target on Dexterra Group from C$10.75 to C$10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut Dexterra Group from an outperform rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Dexterra Group Price Performance

Shares of Dexterra Group stock opened at C$6.15 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.86. Dexterra Group has a 12 month low of C$5.37 and a 12 month high of C$9.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$400.97 million and a P/E ratio of 19.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.18, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

About Dexterra Group

Dexterra Group Inc provides support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure in Canada. It operates through three segments: Integrated Facilities Management; Modular Solutions; and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services (WAFES). The Integrated Facilities Management segment delivers operation and maintenance solutions for built assets and infrastructure in the public and private sectors, including aviation, defense, retail, healthcare, business and industry, education, rail, hotels and leisure, and government.

