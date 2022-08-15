DigitalBits (XDB) Price Reaches $0.0122

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. DigitalBits has a total market cap of $17.01 million and $1.19 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DigitalBits has traded up 10.6% against the US dollar. One DigitalBits coin can now be purchased for $0.0122 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.94 or 0.00222563 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00004382 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005602 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001477 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00008902 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004128 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $117.63 or 0.00485358 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000284 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000061 BTC.

DigitalBits Coin Profile

DigitalBits (CRYPTO:XDB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,396,345,136 coins. DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io. DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here. DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg. The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

