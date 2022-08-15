Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,650,000 shares, a growth of 21.6% from the July 15th total of 2,180,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Dingdong (Cayman) from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $2.50 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Get Dingdong (Cayman) alerts:

Dingdong (Cayman) Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of DDL stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $4.49. 14,535 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,671,944. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.97. Dingdong has a 1-year low of $2.51 and a 1-year high of $37.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of -1.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dingdong (Cayman)

Dingdong (Cayman) ( NYSE:DDL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 15th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $858.72 million for the quarter. Dingdong (Cayman) had a negative return on equity of 444.71% and a negative net margin of 15.40%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dingdong will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) during the first quarter worth about $82,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) during the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Dingdong (Cayman) by 46.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 15,357 shares in the last quarter. Mass Ave Global Inc. acquired a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) in the 1st quarter worth approximately $656,000. Finally, CoreView Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,877,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.11% of the company’s stock.

Dingdong (Cayman) Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. The company offers fresh produce, meat, seafood, prepared food, and other food products, such as dairy and bakery products, snacks, oil, seasonings, and beverages. It operates as a self-operated online retail business primarily through Dingdong Fresh.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dingdong (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dingdong (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.