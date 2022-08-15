DIRTT Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.89

Shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (TSE:DRT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.89 and last traded at C$0.89, with a volume of 36292 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.90.

Separately, Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions to a “buy” rating and set a C$1.85 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$78.29 million and a PE ratio of -0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 375.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.58.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs prefabricated interior solutions for use in commercial spaces across various industries and businesses in the United States, Canada, internationally. Its ICE software interior construction software provides end-to-end integration, design, order engineering, manufacturing, and installation services.

