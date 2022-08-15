Dockyard Capital Management LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Dockyard Capital Management LP reduced its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,500 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Shopify comprises about 4.3% of Dockyard Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Dockyard Capital Management LP’s holdings in Shopify were worth $3,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Inverness Counsel LLC NY boosted its holdings in Shopify by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 276 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Shopify by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,660 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 614 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. increased its position in Shopify by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 735 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. 62.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SHOP shares. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Shopify from $66.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Shopify from $100.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Benchmark upgraded Shopify to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. TD Securities cut their price objective on Shopify from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Shopify to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.49.

SHOP traded down $1.45 on Monday, hitting $39.31. 813,192 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,629,277. The firm has a market cap of $49.49 billion, a PE ratio of -26.03 and a beta of 1.80. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.72 and a twelve month high of $176.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.92. The company has a current ratio of 11.17, a quick ratio of 11.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

