Dohj LLC Grows Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Dohj LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,853 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 1.2% of Dohj LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Dohj LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 550.0% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $186.63. 414,401 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,846,570. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.32. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $140.55 and a 12 month high of $346.47. The firm has a market cap of $466.58 billion, a PE ratio of 50.16, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.65.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524 in the last ninety days. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.03.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

