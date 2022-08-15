DragonVein Price Reaches $0.0011 (DVC)

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. One DragonVein coin can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. DragonVein has a total market capitalization of $665,728.45 and approximately $128.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DragonVein has traded 20% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24,106.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $135.19 or 0.00560820 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.90 or 0.00256780 BTC.
- Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000098 BTC.
- Steem (STEEM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001113 BTC.
- Coin of champions (COC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004572 BTC.
- Counterparty (XCP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00016793 BTC.
- ICC (ICC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.
- Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.
About DragonVein
DVC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 605,026,614 coins. DragonVein’s official website is www.dragonvein.io. DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling DragonVein
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DragonVein should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DragonVein using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for DragonVein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DragonVein and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.