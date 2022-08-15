ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) Given New C$8.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on ECN Capital from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James increased their target price on ECN Capital from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial raised their price target on ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Get ECN Capital alerts:

ECN Capital Trading Up 7.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ECNCF traded up $0.38 on Monday, reaching $5.57. 64,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,133. ECN Capital has a fifty-two week low of $3.57 and a fifty-two week high of $9.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.61 and a 200 day moving average of $4.70.

About ECN Capital

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ECN Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECN Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.