Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Major Shareholder Buys $25,581,609.30 in Stock

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) major shareholder William H. Gates III bought 149,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $171.47 per share, with a total value of $25,581,609.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 30,834,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,287,233,553.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ecolab Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ECL traded up $2.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $176.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,115,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,387,072. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.82 and a 12 month high of $238.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $50.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.89, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.40.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Ecolab

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 53.13%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,770,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,843,713,000 after purchasing an additional 166,209 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ecolab by 7.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,319,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,587,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,495 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ecolab by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,479,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,698,604,000 after purchasing an additional 191,446 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Ecolab by 6.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,256,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,634,261,000 after purchasing an additional 532,170 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,075,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $953,262,000 after purchasing an additional 97,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ECL. Credit Suisse Group raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $191.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ecolab from $200.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $193.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.12.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

