Education Ecosystem Market Capitalization Tops $504,097.57 (LEDU)

Education Ecosystem (LEDU) traded up 45.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. Education Ecosystem has a market cap of $504,097.57 and approximately $2.00 worth of Education Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Education Ecosystem has traded 56.5% higher against the dollar. One Education Ecosystem coin can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Education Ecosystem Profile

Education Ecosystem (LEDU) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. Education Ecosystem’s total supply is 362,983,094 coins and its circulating supply is 236,710,413 coins. The Reddit community for Education Ecosystem is https://reddit.com/r/EducationEcosystem. Education Ecosystem’s official website is ledu.education-ecosystem.com. Education Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @liveedutv and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Education Ecosystem is medium.com/liveedu-ico.

Buying and Selling Education Ecosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “Education Ecosystem is a decentralized ecosystem for learning about new technologies and trying them out hands-on using free practical projects. They are like GitHub on video and are building the world's biggest learning ecosystem for developers, starting with the six topics: artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, game development, data science, cryptocurrencies, and programming. Ecosystem participants including viewers, project creators, site moderators, and API developers are rewarded with LEDU tokens for positive activities in the ecosystem. Education Token (LEDU) is an ERC20 token that lives on the Ethereum blockchain. It is used to power the Education Ecosystem and is a key component of their plan to disrupt the $306 billion professional development industry using the blockchain. Education tokens are used as payment for all financial transactions in the internal ecosystem, as well as rewards for project creators, learners, site moderators, and API ecosystem developers. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Education Ecosystem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Education Ecosystem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Education Ecosystem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

