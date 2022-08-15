Elbit Systems (ESLT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.09 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.68). Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. On average, analysts expect Elbit Systems to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NASDAQ:ESLT opened at $244.27 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $219.46 and its 200-day moving average is $208.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 42.48 and a beta of 0.61. Elbit Systems has a 1-year low of $141.01 and a 1-year high of $244.80.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESLT. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Elbit Systems by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 695 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in Elbit Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Elbit Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Elbit Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in Elbit Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000.
Separately, StockNews.com raised Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd.
Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aerostructures; unmanned aircraft systems; electro-optic, night vision, and countermeasures systems; naval systems; land vehicle systems; munitions, such as precision munitions for land, air, and sea applications; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and other commercial activities.
