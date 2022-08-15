Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 82,696 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 2,319,897 shares.The stock last traded at $6.27 and had previously closed at $6.57.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$17.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Eldorado Gold from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Eldorado Gold from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$20.25 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.10.
Eldorado Gold Stock Down 4.0 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.50 and a 200 day moving average of $8.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eldorado Gold
Eldorado Gold Company Profile
Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eldorado Gold (EGO)
- The Five Hottest Calls From The Q2 Earnings Season
- Here is a Simple 4 Stock Portfolio that Can Outperform the Market
- Is AMC Entertainment Pulling a Fast One on the APEs?
- The Institutions Trim Holdings Of High-Yielding Foot Locker, Inc
- Here’s How the Inflation Reduction Act Energizes Power Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.