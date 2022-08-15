Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 82,696 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 2,319,897 shares.The stock last traded at $6.27 and had previously closed at $6.57.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$17.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Eldorado Gold from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Eldorado Gold from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$20.25 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.10.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.50 and a 200 day moving average of $8.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 12,500.0% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the first quarter worth about $114,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the first quarter worth about $119,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 19.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 51.1% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 12,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 4,236 shares during the period. 58.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

