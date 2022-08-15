Electro Optic Systems Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:EOPSF) Short Interest Down 24.7% in July

Electro Optic Systems Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:EOPSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 345,300 shares, a drop of 24.7% from the July 15th total of 458,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,151.0 days.

OTCMKTS:EOPSF remained flat at $0.72 during trading hours on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.39. Electro Optic Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $2.75.

Electro Optic Systems Holdings Limited engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of telescopes and dome enclosures, laser satellite tracking systems, electro-optic fire control systems, and microwave satellite dishes and receivers. It operates through three segments: Defense, Space, and Communication.

