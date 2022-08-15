Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) Short Interest Update

Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 893,200 shares, a growth of 17.0% from the July 15th total of 763,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,466.0 days.

Empire Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS EMLAF traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.66. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,527. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.26. Empire has a 12 month low of $28.63 and a 12 month high of $36.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EMLAF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Empire from C$48.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Empire from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Empire from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Empire from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Empire Company Profile

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,600 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, Farm Boy, Longo's, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations, as well as operates grocery e-commerce stores under the banners, such as Voilà, Grocery Gateway, IGA.net, and ThriftyFoods.com.

