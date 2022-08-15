Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,493,887 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 36,972,762 shares.The stock last traded at $75.52 and had previously closed at $78.47.

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.39 and its 200 day moving average is $75.92.

Institutional Trading of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XLE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $999,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 532,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,550,000 after purchasing an additional 221,297 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 11,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter.

About Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Energy Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries oil, gas and consumable fuels, and energy equipment and services.

