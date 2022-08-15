EPIK Prime (EPIK) Hits Market Capitalization of $4.64 Million

EPIK Prime (EPIK) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 15th. One EPIK Prime coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0133 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular exchanges. EPIK Prime has a market cap of $4.64 million and approximately $816,812.00 worth of EPIK Prime was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, EPIK Prime has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,102.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004148 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003962 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004147 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004174 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002122 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.80 or 0.00127795 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00036004 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00066436 BTC.

EPIK Prime Coin Profile

EPIK Prime (EPIK) is a coin. EPIK Prime’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 349,547,253 coins. EPIK Prime’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

EPIK Prime Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BLMP (Blockchain Licensing Marketplace) is a B2B2C blockchain company processing B2B2C transactions and providing value through efficiency, traceability, and security. BLMP is pioneering licensed virtual goods and the mission of BLMP is to connect the intellectual property licensing industry with digital platforms. BLMP leverages crypto-token technology built on blockchain as a means to very easily produce and exchange liquid value in digital ecosystems. The Epik token powers BLMP's B2B blockchain licensing platform and is used to facilitate the creation, distribution, and sale of licensed virtual goods. BLMP intends to use ERC-721 to handle the unique tokenization of virtual goods meaning that each ERC-721 token represents a single, unique virtual good item on the blockchain. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EPIK Prime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EPIK Prime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EPIK Prime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

