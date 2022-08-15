Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Short Interest Down 10.6% in July

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,050,000 shares, a decline of 10.6% from the July 15th total of 3,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 958,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.
Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $25.37. 631,556 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 900,017. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $19.73 and a 1-year high of $32.92. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.85.
Essential Properties Realty Trust Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 113.68%.
Insider Activity at Essential Properties Realty Trust
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Essential Properties Realty Trust
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,542,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4,314.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,053,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,993 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,359,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 13.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,323,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,156,000 after purchasing an additional 870,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,944,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,592,000 after purchasing an additional 788,670 shares in the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
EPRT has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Properties Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.39.
Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile
Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Essential Properties Realty Trust (EPRT)
- The Five Hottest Calls From The Q2 Earnings Season
- Here is a Simple 4 Stock Portfolio that Can Outperform the Market
- Is AMC Entertainment Pulling a Fast One on the APEs?
- Here’s How the Inflation Reduction Act Energizes Power Stock
- The Institutions Trim Holdings Of High-Yielding Foot Locker, Inc
Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.