Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Short Interest Down 10.6% in July

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,050,000 shares, a decline of 10.6% from the July 15th total of 3,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 958,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $25.37. 631,556 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 900,017. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $19.73 and a 1-year high of $32.92. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.85.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 113.68%.

Insider Activity at Essential Properties Realty Trust

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Essential Properties Realty Trust

In related news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides acquired 20,000 shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.68 per share, for a total transaction of $413,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 459,170 shares in the company, valued at $9,495,635.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,542,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4,314.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,053,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,993 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,359,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 13.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,323,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,156,000 after purchasing an additional 870,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,944,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,592,000 after purchasing an additional 788,670 shares in the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EPRT has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Properties Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.39.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

